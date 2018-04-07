3 dead, 30 injured after van drives into crowd in German city of Münster

caption Police block a street near a place where a vehicle drove into a group of people killing several and injured many in Muenster Germany, April 7 2018. source Reuters/NonstopNews

Three people are dead and 30 were injured after a van plowed into a group of people in the German city of Münster Saturday.

German authorities have not yet determined whether the attack was intentional.

The driver reportedly shot himself after the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

A vehicle drove into a group of people in the western German city of Münster on Saturday, killing three people and injuring 30, Germany’s interior ministry confirmed.

BILD reported that six of the injured are in life-threatening condition.

It is not yet clear whether the incident was an intentional attack.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

Local media said that a small truck drove into a seated group of people. BILD reported that the area was crowded prior to the crash, and that the driver shot himself after the incident.

Police said that they are not looking for any further suspects, BILD added.

A security source added: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.”

Sky News reported that the incident occurred around the Kiepenkerl statue in old town. The statue is one of the key symbols of the city.

Local authorities from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said people should avoid the city center while rescue operations were underway.

“There are dead and wounded, please avoid the area,” officials wrote on Twitter.

Some observers posted photos of the scene shortly after the incident.

#BREAKING NEWS: Here are images from the scene after a van plows into pedestrians in #Muenster, Germany. We can confirm there have been multiple casualties pic.twitter.com/bgd8sn2MFM — NewsAlertHQ (@NewsAlertHQ) April 7, 2018

Plusieurs morts à #Münster en #Allemagne : une voiture a foncé dans la foule. Une autre photo provenant des lieux de l'accident. https://t.co/1SJlcb2Xwn pic.twitter.com/OlZ7TK8Lxc — GETACTU France ???????? (@GETACTUFRANCE) April 7, 2018

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Münster is located around 250 miles from Germany’s capital, Berlin, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It has a population of roughly 310,000 people.

source Google Maps/Business Insider

The incident comes almost exactly one year after four people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.