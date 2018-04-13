Top Republicans demand Rosenstein turn over copies of James Comey’s memos about Trump

caption Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, June 23, 2014. source REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Top Republican leaders demanded the Justice Department “immediately” release memos that former FBI director James Comey wrote about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Those memos are now a part of the obstruction of justice case special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly building around Trump.

The Republican lawmakers said there was “no legal basis for withholding these materials.”

Top Republican leaders demanded the Justice Department “immediately” release former FBI director James Comey’s memos containing his account of conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

In a letter addressed to deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee, Oversight and Government Reform, and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, requested both unclassified and classified versions of Comey’s memos on Friday.

“There is no legal basis for withholding these materials from Congress,” the letter signed by Reps. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, and Devin Nunes of California said.

The memos, written by Comey during his tenure as FBI director, contained his account of interactions with Trump. The memos became a subject of controversy after becoming evidence for a potential obstruction of justice case against Trump, after he allegedly suggested the FBI drop the investigation into his national security adviser, Mike Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Comey recounted Trump as saying in the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller was also reportedly in possession of Comey’s memos.

Earlier this week, Nunes suggested he had a plan to target Rosenstein and FBI director Christopher Wray if they didn’t deliver to him an unredacted two-page document showing the justification for the Russia probe. After suggesting he was ready hold the two officials in contempt of Congress “and to impeach,” Nunes received the documents on Wednesday.

Read the letter here: