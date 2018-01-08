Rick Carlisle rips ESPN for coverage of ‘blowhard loudmouths’ after LaVar Ball insisted Lakers players don’t want to be coached by Luke Walton

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rick Carlisle criticized ESPN for their coverage of LaVar Ball and his claims that Lakers coach Luke Walton had lost the team.

Carlisle, who serves as president of the NBA’s Coaches Association, argued that ESPN should consider its sources and determine if they have any merit or are simply “blowhard loudmouths.”

Lakers coach Luke Walton has taken the recent spat in stride, joking about Ball’s comments after the Lakers win on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle ripped into ESPN on Sunday for their recent coverage of LaVar Ball and his comments, calling it a “disgrace.”

Ball had recently started yet another of his media firestorms after suggesting that Lakers head coach Luke Walton had lost the team and players “don’t want to play for him,” while Los Angeles was in the midst of a losing streak.

Carlisle, who also serves as president of the NBA’s Coaches Association, expressed disappointment in ESPN for running the story, saying that as league partners, coaches make an effort to give the network access and interviews.

“In exchange for that, they should back up the coaches,” Carlisle said. “Printing an article where the father of an NBA player has an opinion that is printed as anything like legitimate erodes trust. It erodes the trust that we’ve built with ESPN, and our coaches are upset because Luke Walton does not deserve that.”

Carlisle was then asked if he believed ESPN should be running stories based on what coaches in the league would like to hear. “I’m saying that they should look at their sources and do a better job of determining whether they have any merit or any validity. Or are they just blowhard loudmouths?” Carlisle responded. “That’s what I’m saying. You got that?”

You can watch Carlisle’s comments below.

For his part, Luke Walton has been doing his best to stay above the controversy. After the Lakers 132-113 win in Los Angeles ended the team’s nine-game losing skid, Walton was asked about his decision to move Lonzo to the bench earlier than usual and having him run with the second unit.

“His dad was talking s—, so I took him out early,” Walton joked, as the gathered reporters broke out in laughter.

The Lakers will have a chance at their second straight win on Tuesday when they face the Kings at home at the Staples Center. LaVar Ball, currently in Lithuania helping his younger sons settle into their new team, will likely not be in attendance.