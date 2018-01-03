Ripple’s XRP explodes to record high above $3

- source
- CoinMarketCap
- XRP, the cryptocurrency made by Ripple, continued its explosive tear Wednesday afternoon, according to data from both Markets Insider and CoinMarketCap.
- According to data from CoinMarketCap, the red-hot alternative cryptocurrency surged over $3 a coin Wednesday.
- It was trading at an all-time high of $3.21 at the time of print, up nearly 34% against the dollar on Wednesday.
- XRP has gained 134% over the last week.
- Lesser known alternative cryptocurrencies, or alt coins, have pushed the cryptocurrency to new heights this year.
- Cardano and Stellar, two other cryptocurrencies, are up 150% and 304% respectively this week.