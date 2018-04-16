The new Ritz-Carlton luxury cruise ships for the ‘1% of global travelers’ look like incredible super yachts — and you can start booking next month

- source
- The Ritz Carlton
- Ritz-Carlton cruise ships are designed like yachts and come with 149 suites – each with their own private terrace – accommodating up to 298 guests.
- The Ritz-Carlton cruise line will begin sailing in 2020.
- This May, reservations will be open to Ritz-Carlton reward members, and all others in June.
Last year the Ritz-Carlton Hotel revealed plans for a luxury cruise line, with three cruise ships set to begin sailing in 2020. This May, reservations will be open to Ritz-Carlton reward members, and all others in June 2018.
Somewhere between a private super yacht and a small ocean liner, the Ritz-Carlton cruise ships will accommodate the “the 1% of global travelers,” according to Bloomberg.
The new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is designed to defy all cruise ship stereotypes, with larger rooms, relaxing common spaces, and an on-board spa. The cruise ships boast 149 suites – each with their own private terrace – accommodating up to 298 guests. There will also be high-end dining options, including a restaurant from Sven Elverfeld of Aqua – the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg.
“This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world,” said Herve Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in the press release.
Ahead, a look at one of the designs for the Ritz-Carlton cruise ship, created by the firm Tillberg Design of Sweden.
The Ritz-Carlton cruise ships will explore the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and New England. Trip itineraries will offer less time at sea, and more time to explore the smaller ports.
- Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden
Unlike most cruises, rooms will not be called staterooms, but rather, suites. Each will have its own private terrace.
- Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden
There will be 149 suites onboard, accommodating up to 298 passengers — as well as two 138 square-meter duplex penthouse suites.
- Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden
Here, the Grand Suite, which is 760 square-feet.
- The Ritz Carlton
Intimate spaces will be created for dining and drinking.
- Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden
Guests can eat whenever they wish, rather than the traditional set meal times that are customary on cruises.
- The Ritz Carlton
During each trip, local talent — such as chefs, artists, and guest lectures — will join for a variety of entertainment throughout the cruise.
- Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden
As partnerships are still forming for day activities and excursions, prices are yet to be set.
- Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden
The first of the three Ritz-Carlton cruise ships will set sail in 2020, however reservations will open for rewards members starting in May 2018. For others, reservations will open in June.
- The Ritz Carlton