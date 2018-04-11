Massive brawl erupts between Padres and Rockies after pitch is thrown behind Nolan Arenado

A brawl erupted between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

After both teams had hit batters, the Padres’ Luis Perdomo threw behind the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, leading Arenado to charge the mound.

Five players were ejected for taking part in the melee.

A massive brawl unfolded in the Colorado Rockies-San Diego Padres Wednesday game after Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was hit by Luis Perdomo in the bottom of the third.

Tensions had been brewing between the two teams as the Padres’ center fielder Manuel Margot was hit in the ribs in Tuesday’s game.

On Wednesday, both the Rockies and Padres exchanged plunks early in the game, and Perdomo’s wild pitch behind Arenado seemed to cross the line. Arenado charged the mound as Perdomo threw his glove at him. Though the two never seemed to make actual contact with each other, both dugouts cleared and a melee ensued.

Nolan Arenado charges themound after a pitch is thrown behind him. Benches clear inColorado. pic.twitter.com/vKfMTNU5c1 — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) April 11, 2018

