The normally mild-mannered Roger Federer argued with an umpire and smacked his racket on the ground before crashing out of the Indian Wells final

caption Roger Federer seethed under the California sun in the Indian Wells Masters final. source Getty Images

Roger Federer was incensed during his Indian Wells Masters final loss to Juan Martín del Potro on Sunday.

Federer argued with the match umpire, smacked his racket on the ground, and lost his cool in the California heat.

The Swiss ace said he was not sure how long it will take to get over the loss, but he is back in action in the Miami Open this week.

World number one tennis player Roger Federer lost more than the Indian Wells Masters final on Sunday – he also lost his cool.

Federer had been riding a 17 match winning streak in the 2018 season but finally came unstuck against Juan Martín del Potro.

Federer had cruised into Sunday’s final having dropped just one set in five matches, but found himself defending a losing position on Court 1 as Del Potro won the first set in comfortable fashion.

In the second set, the normally mild-mannered Federer argued with the match umpire Fergus Murphy during a crucial tie-break.

Federer challenged Murphy’s decision when a Del Potro ace was called in. “Calls like that in a breaker?” Federer was heard saying. He even smacked his racket on the floor.

When Hawkeye proved the umpire right and Federer wrong, the Swiss still seemed irate.

Sky Sports pundit Annabel Croft said she had “never seen Roger look quite so wound up” in his entire career.

Federer managed to win the second set but lost the third, meaning he surrendered his Indian Wells crown to Del Potro.

caption Del Potro won the match and the tournament. source Getty Images

According to the tournament’s official website, Federer said that he “has to get over” the loss. He added: “I feel frustrated that I let an opportunity like this go by. So it should sting for a bit. The question is how long?”

Federer does not have long to cool down and get over the defeat as he is set to compete in the Miami Open, which starts today (Monday).