Trump’s VA nominee allegedly banged on the hotel-room door of a female employee while intoxicated during an official trip

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, has come under intense scrutiny over allegations of workplace misconduct.

In one incident in 2015, Jackson allegedly became intoxicated and banged on the hotel door of a female employee.

Jackson had allegedly caused such a scene that the Secret Service intervened out of concern that he might wake up then-President Barack Obama.

New details about the alleged conduct of White House physician Ronny Jackson emerged on Tuesday night, nearly 24 hours after the first public allegations against him came to light. including a claim that he banged on the hotel-room door of a female employee while intoxicated.

According to four people familiar with a 2015 incident involving Jackson, the doctor allegedly caused a ruckus by banging on the door of one employee’s hotel room during an overseas trip, CNN reported. Jackson reportedly caused so much of a scene that the Secret Service intervened out of concern that he would wake then-President Barack Obama.

A former staffer said that the “middle-of-the-night” incident made the employee uncomfortable and that it was “definitely inappropriate,” CNN reported.

The incident adds to a series of other allegations against Jackson, who was scheduled to go before the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on Wednesday. The hearing was postponed on Monday, amid multiple allegations stemming from his time as the White House physician.

Some of those allegations include claims of excessive drinking at work, creating a hostile work environment, and improperly dispensing medication, according to a CBS News report published Monday night.

Jackson had already been under fire from some lawmakers who expressed doubt over his ability to lead the nation’s second-largest agency. After serving as the White House physician under George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now Trump, Jackson was thrust into the spotlight after performing Trump’s first physical as president, and later delivering an glowing report on Trump’s health.

But despite being well-perceived in the White House, questions over his lack of sufficient management experience have clouded Jackson’s nomination, which came shortly after the the controversy surrounding the ouster of former VA secretary David Shulkin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump appeared to express some doubt over his nominee: “I know there’s an experience problem, because lack of experience,” Trump said during a press conference.

“I don’t want to put a man through a process like this,” Trump continued, adding: “The fact is I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians?”

Jackson did not deny the allegations and said that he was “looking forward to the hearing so we can sit down and I can explain everything to everyone.”