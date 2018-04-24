Senate lawmakers postpone confirmation hearing for Trump’s Veterans Affairs nominee

US Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, had his confirmation hearing postponed.

The postponement comes amid allegations against Jackson that include claims of a hostile work environment, excessive drinking at work, and improperly dispensing medication, several news outlets reported.

Jon Tester of Montana, the top Democrat on the Senate Committee for Veterans Affairs, said his office is reviewing the allegations, which reportedly come from “current or former White House medical staff,” CBS News reported.

Jackson has already been under fire from the growing number of lawmakers who doubt his ability to lead the federal government’s second-largest agency.

President Donald Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, US Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, hit a roadblock after Senate lawmakers postponed his confirmation hearing amid multiple allegations stemming from his time as the White House physician.

Some of those allegations include claims of excessive drinking at work, creating a hostile work environment, and improperly dispensing medication. The claims come from “current or former White House medical staff,” according to a CBS News report published Monday night.

Business Insider has not independently verified the claims. Neither the White House nor the Veterans Affairs department immediately responded to requests for comment.

“I can tell you we’re vetting out Jackson,” Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana told The Washington Post. “I can’t get into specifics, but we’re doing our job to make sure he’s fit for the job.”

But two unnamed sources reportedly confirmed to CBS News correspondents that committee members were reviewing allegations against Jackson.

Jackson, who was originally scheduled for a Wednesday hearing in front of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, has already been under fire from some lawmakers who expressed doubt over the White House physician’s ability to lead the nation’s second-largest agency.

Jackson, who served as the White House physician under George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now Trump, was thrust into the spotlight after performing Trump’s first physical as president, and later delivering an effusive report on Trump’s health.

But despite being well-perceived in the White House, questions over his lack of sufficient management experience have clouded Jackson’s nomination, which came shortly after the the controversy surrounding the ouster of former VA secretary David Shulkin.

Shulkin was removed from his post in March after a series of scandals and rumors of infighting at the VA. He was the only Cabinet member unanimously confirmed by Congress.

It remains unclear whether Jackson’s confirmation hearing will be rescheduled or scuttled completely, according to The Post.

“There’s a need for very exacting and close scrutiny and vetting,” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said to The Post. “And some questions that need to be answered. I’m not going to comment on any of the specifics, except to say we’re going to be doing very close and careful scrutiny.”