Rory McIlroy challenged Patrick Reed before the final round of the Masters as the pair is set to renew their rivalry

caption Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed will renew their rivalry in the final round of the Masters. source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Patrick Reed leads the Masters at 14-under and will be paired with Rory McIlroy in the final round on Sunday.

McIlroy is three shots back, but after his round, he challenged his American counterpart.

Reed and McIlroy famously went head-to-head in one of the best Ryder Cup matches in recent memory.

Several other of golf’s biggest stars are lurking if Reed and McIlroy falter on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed will renew their rivalry during the final round of the Masters on Sunday as the two pulled away from the pack in the third round.

Reed shot a third-round 67, his third-straight sub-70 round, thanks to two back-nine eagles to move to 14-under. Meanwhile, McIlroy had five birdies and an eagle in his bogey-free round of 65 and will enter the final group on Sunday three shots back as he aims to complete the career Grand Slam.

Sure, other golfers are lurking – Rickie Fowler is five back, and Jon Rahm is six back on the star-studded leaderboard – but all eyes will be on Reed and McIlroy, and the Irishman has already issued a challenge to his American rival.

“I’m really excited to go out there tomorrow and show everyone what I’ve got, show Patrick Reed what I’ve got,” McIlroy told the media after the third round. “All the pressure’s on him tomorrow … I’m hoping to come in and spoil the party.”

McIlroy and Reed previously went head-to-head during the most memorable Ryder Cup match in recent memory, a match that former PGA Tour caddie Michael Collins compared to one of the best boxing matches in history.

If you wanna know what the front nine was like at the '16 Ryder Cup when Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed went toe-to-toe, go find the Hearns vs. Hagler fight. https://t.co/2fR6jqWuyz — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) April 7, 2018

The intensity of that match was unparalleled.

Reed eventually won with a birdie on No. 18.

McIlroy now has a shot to get revenge on an even bigger stage.

