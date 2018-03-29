Roseanne Barr is under fire for appearing to promote a conspiracy theory about a Parkland student activist

Roseanne Barr is under fire for appearing to promote a far-right conspiracy theory about the Parkland school shooting activist David Hogg.

In a since-deleted tweet, Barr wrote the words “NAZI SALUTE” in response to a conspiracy theorist’s post that tagged Hogg.

Barr’s tweet seemed to reference a debunked conspiracy that Hogg raised a Nazi salute at a March for Our Lives rally on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, just before the revival of her ABC sitcom “Roseanne” premiered, Barr tweeted the words “NAZI SALUTE” in response to a Twitter user who tagged Hogg in a tweet. She later deleted her tweet.

ICYMI Roseanne replied to a David Hogg conspiracy theorist who tagged the actual boy, but then ABC made her delete it. Don't worry, here's a screenshot: pic.twitter.com/yftDrSdq6b — Love, Sass (@TheAdamSass) March 27, 2018

Barr, a vocal Trump supporter with a history of promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, seemed to be referencing a far-right conspiracy theory that Hogg raised a Nazi salute at a March for Our Lives rally on Saturday.

As Mic noted, a number of Twitter users, including Chrissy Teigen, criticized Barr for the tweet, while some called out ABC for giving Barr a platform with her revived sitcom.

Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization. pic.twitter.com/OnEmeh3oxW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

Dear Lord @therealroseanne you know this is most likely a troll meme account, right? You're entitled to your opinion but this is low even for a Trump supporter. — call me big al (@bright_boy09) March 27, 2018

NAZI SALUTE?? REALLY?? Please don't disparage others to try to make your wildly inaccurate point. pic.twitter.com/UqoZITwGYy — Jammin Hypocrisy (@dabadass419) March 27, 2018

Well keep sharing it. @ABC if you keep giving @therealroseanne a platform you are condoning her harassing survivors of a school shooting.#BoycottRoseanne pic.twitter.com/7fTYeZJ8iV — Sidney Joel Stokes (@TheSidJoShow) March 27, 2018

Barr has previously used her Twitter page to promote debunked far-right conspiracies including Pizzagate and the conspiracy of a “cover-up” in the death of former Democratic National Convention staffer Seth Rich.

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.