Some fans have been wary of the ‘Roseanne’ revival because she supports Trump, but critics say it’s surprisingly refreshing

- source
- ABC
Everything needs a reboot these days.
“Roseanne,” a revival of the iconic sitcom starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman that ended its run in 1997, returns to ABC Tuesday night.
When it premiered in 1988, “Roseanne” was truly groundbreaking. At the time, most families depicted on TV were relentlessly loving. There was a conflict in every episode, but it ended in heartfelt resolution and lessons learned: think “Full House.”
But “Roseanne” was different. On this show, the family was angry, mean, brutally honest, and irreverent.
A lot of fans of the original show have been hesitant to watch the revival due to Roseanne’s politics. In real life and in the show, Roseanne is a Trump supporter. But in early reactions, critics were surprised by how refreshing the show was.
The 10th season of “Roseanne,” which premieres Tuesday night, currently has a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Here are some of the best (and a few of the worst) reviews of the “Roseanne” revival:
“When it premiered, Roseanne broke new ground. This time around, it’s good, but nowhere near required viewing.”
- source
- ABC
“Roseanne offers proof that the old-fashioned approach still works. The Conners’ old couch looks mighty inviting.”
- source
- ABC
“[It’s a revival] that feels as vital and germane to its new era as it was to its old one.”
- source
- ABC
“In fact, what’s remarkable about this Roseanne revival is how nuanced its political conversations are and, for all the talk about how Barr’s own politics might find its way into the series, how socially progressive.”
- source
- ABC
“It’s really, really important to watch the revived Roseanne. The nine-episode reboot is not some phony, retro exercise. It’s a strange, vital and brazen thing to behold. And it aims to make the viewer uncomfortable.”
- source
- ABC
“Roseanne is a revival that’s willing to grapple with the time that’s passed rather than deny it. It’s feisty and funny and a little sad. And like that old couch you can’t throw out, it may just have a good year or two left in it.”
- source
- ABC
But not everybody loves it:
“Roseanne crashes into the 21st century, with predictably rushed results.”
- source
- ABC
“They’re on the nose. They’re reductive. They’re easy. They conflate partisanship with politics writ large. They suggest an American political situation that is a matter of performance and personality rather than of systemic crisis.”
- source
- ABC
“Unfortunately, the revived series is a bit rough around the edges. Not in terms of its humor or content, which are remarkably well-adapted for a modern audience, but in terms of its pure execution.”
- source
- ABC