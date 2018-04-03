The world’s largest cruise ship has robot bartenders and a suite that can cost over $60,000 — here’s a look inside

- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
- Royal Caribbean‘s 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship.
- It debuted in March, and will spend the summer in Europe before coming to the US in November.
- The ship’s most expensive suite can cost over $60,000, depending on the cruise.
For Royal Caribbean, bigger is better.
In March, the cruise line debuted the world’s largest cruise ship, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas. The ship follows the previous record holder, Royal Caribbean’s 226,963-ton Harmony of the Seas. But according to CEO Michael Bayley, a ship’s size is a function of the company’s desire to pack enough dining, entertainment, and lodging options to make all of its passengers happy – not a goal in itself.
“When we set out to design ships originally in the concept phase, we don’t get caught up in size. We really get caught up in concept and what we’re trying to deliver,” he said in an interview with Business Insider.
At 1,188 feet long and over 215 feet wide, the Symphony of the Seas has a lot to offer. The ship’s 22 restaurants, 42 bars and lounges, theaters, ice rink, and zip line are just a fraction of the attractions available to passengers.
Here’s what else it has in store.
The ship can hold up to 6,680 passengers.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
The ship took three years to build.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Customers can choose from 2,759 rooms.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Including the Ultimate Family Suite, which can cost over $60,000, depending on the cruise.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Passengers have access to 24 pools, whirlpools, surf simulators, and waterslides.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
This is the top of the Ultimate Abyss, which sends riders down a 92-foot drop.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Splashaway Bay is a playground-water park hybrid.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Hot tubs are available for those who want to relax.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
As is the Vitality at Sea Spa.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
The boat is divided into seven “neighborhoods.” The Central Park neighborhood holds over 20,700 plants.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
At the Bionic Bar, robotic bartenders serve passengers drinks.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
There are 22 restaurants, including the Alice in Wonderland-inspired Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
The ship has two, 43-foot-tall rock climbing walls.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
And a zip-line that hangs from the ninth deck.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
There’s a candy store, if you want to indulge your sweet tooth.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
The ship has multiple theaters and an ice-skating rink where passengers can watch a variety of shows.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean
Symphony of the Seas began its first trip at the end of March and will remain in Europe for the spring and summer, before coming to the US in November.
- source
- SBW-Photo via Royal Caribbean