Rush Limbaugh lashes out at Bannon: ‘I never understood half of the president’s staffing’

Rush Limbaugh, the far-right conservative commentator and radio host, derided Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist and the chairman of right-wing website Breitbart News, during his Thursday show.

Limbaugh, a longtime Trump ally, described Bannon, whose relationship with Trump publicly imploded this week after he was extensively quoted deriding the president and his family in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a new book by journalist Michael Wolff, as a creation of wealthy Republican donors.

He argued that Bannon betrayed the president by leaking the information to the media and suggested that Robert Mercer, a billionaire Republican donor, and his daughter, Rebekah, are to blame for Bannon’s placement in Trump’s inner circle.

“I never heard of Steve Bannon,” Limbaugh said on Thursday, adding, “Steve Bannon is where he is because somebody gave him the money to run Breitbart, the Mercer family, and I never heard of them. I never heard of any of these people until after the Trump campaign began.”

Limbaugh argued that Trump brought Bannon onto his campaign team in 2016 as part of a deal with the Mercers, who donated millions to his campaign.

“The Mercers gave Trump $5 million. The Mercers wanted Bannon inside Trump. Trump said, okay, fine, make him strategist,” Limbaugh said. “I don’t know if Trump ever even met Bannon before this campaign began.”

Limbaugh also suggested that the president does not do enough to vet the advisers he surrounds himself with.

“I never understood half of the president’s staffing,” he said. “I never understood how he knew these people and ended up choosing them.”

Limbaugh went on to echo the Trump family’s claims that Bannon prioritizes media attention over the president’s interests.

“The thing that I think everybody believes and that everybody knows is that most of the leaking that was coming out of the Trump White House was Steve Bannon. Over half of it,” Limbaugh said. “I have that on almost unassailable authority.”