Photos show the scale of a huge shopping mall fire that killed 64 people in Russia

More than 60 people have died in a fire which engulfed a shopping centre in western Siberia over the weekend.
Russian authorities have confirmed the deaths of 64 people as of Monday morning, and said that around 10 could still be missing. Several children are among the confirmed victims.
The fire began on Sunday night at the four-story Winter Cherry shopping mall in Siberia. The complex includes a cinema, a petting zoo, and a bowling alley, as well as stores. This tweet shows the fire blazing in the night.
At least 48 people are dead and 16 missing after a massive fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. https://t.co/q50DbbRCtW pic.twitter.com/aOxAp5wiDC
The death toll has gone up again since the tweet was posted.
The fire began on the top floor and quickly spread. Local radio, cited by the Associated Press, said that the fire alarms did not go off.
Families of Kemerovo shopping mall fire victims to receive $17,500 compensationhttps://t.co/0qaUNAxeXs pic.twitter.com/ZCySUwLeeJ
Around 100 people managed to escape, officials said, while 20 more were rescued by firefighters.
Tragedy in Siberia: Russia24 reports 37 dead in Kemerovo shopping centre inferno, 64 people missing. pic.twitter.com/OMiPuwQeef
However, many people did not make it out. The death toll on Monday morning was 64, but the figure could still rise. People were filmed jumping out of the windows of the still-burning building.
Officials cited by the state-owned Tass news agency said 12 people were hospitalised, while 36 more people needed less serious medical treatment at the scene.
The main blaze had been extinguished by Monday morning, but the building was still smouldering.
Russian investigators have opened a criminal investigation into the fire.
Aerial view of fire atshopping mall in Kemerovo https://t.co/hAutwKTthU pic.twitter.com/eD0SPJmeLu via@krymrealii#Russia
