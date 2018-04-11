A Russian troll factory pushed a fake Hillary Clinton sex tape on Reddit

caption Hillary Clinton source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A pornographic tape on Reddit that falsely claimed to show Hillary Clinton having sex has been connected back to Russia’s Internet Research Agency.

The account was the Russia-linked agency’s most popular on Reddit, receiving 100,000 “upvotes” or likes.

The fake video was also viewed more than 250,000 times on the website PornHub.

A Russian troll farm pushed a fake Hillary Clinton sex tape, according to NBC News.

A pornographic video on Reddit that falsely claimed to show the former Democratic presidential nominee having sex has been connected to Russia’s Internet Research Agency. A whistleblower from the agency told a Russian TV station in October 2017 that the agency had created a fake Clinton porn video.

The video depicts a blonde woman and a black man having sex through a mock hidden camera in a hotel room, and it was pushed by the troll farm on several platforms before the 2016 election.

The video, which was viewed more than 250,000 times on PornHub, had not been linked to a troll farm account until Reddit made usernames tied to the Russian agency public. The account, which was named Rubinjer, was the Russian agency’s most popular Reddit account, receiving almost 100,000 upvotes before being shut down.

Currently, as the fourth-most-visited website in the US, Reddit is home to the largest and most popular fan communities of President Donald Trump. The video was posted in the r/The_Donald subreddit community in 2016 with the title “This is How Hillary gets black votes.” Four of Rubinjer’s other top ten posts mock Clinton.

Reddit said that Rubinjer and over 900 other accounts connected to the Russian troll farm were suspended after not previously being identified. The Internet Research Agency has also had accounts banned from Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr for posting divisive messages.