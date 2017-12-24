Saints fans trolled the Falcons over their Super Bowl meltdown

source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints fans and players both made regular references to “28-3” throughout Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, a reference to the devastating Super Bowl collapse against the New England Patriots.

Somebody even hired a plane to fly around the stadium before the game with a banner that contained the score.

It’s not the first time that the Super Bowl has become a point of contention between the divisional rivals.

New Orleans Saints fans went out of their way to welcome their division rivals to town on Sunday, with reminders of the Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse against the New England Patriots seen in and around the stadium.

Some fans brought banners to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in an attempt to psyche their opponent out and force them to remember giving up the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history.

One fan took the trolling opportunity to a new level and hired a plane to pull a banner that read “28-3 Merry Xmas.”

lol a Saints fan is flying this banner over the Superdome before the game against the Falcons pic.twitter.com/qFsDnsv7fC — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 24, 2017

Even Saints wide receiver Willie Snead was seen on social media wearing a shirt that showed the now infamous scoreboard.

It’s not the first time that Super Bowl tensions were sparked between the teams this season. Earlier in the year, Saints head coach Sean Payton came under fire for making a “choking” gesture at Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, another apparent reference to the Falcons’ blown Super Bowl lead.

While the Falcons got the better of the Saints during their first meeting this season, this time it was New Orleans that came out on top, beating Atlanta, 23-13.