Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 is facing reports of an unresponsive touchscreen

- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy S9 smartphone may have a problem: Some users are reporting an unresponsive touchscreen.
Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are reportedly affected – Samsung says it’s investigating the problem.
There doesn’t seem to be a consistent pattern from reports of affected devices. Some reports say the top of the screen has issues, others say it’s the bottom.
“We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues,” a statement from Samsung reads. “We are working with affected customers and investigating. We encourage any customer with questions to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”
An unresponsive touchscreen is unfortunate, but it’s nowhere near as serious as the self-immolating Samsung Galaxy Note 7.
Whether the Galaxy S9’s touchscreen issue is widespread remains to be seen. Some users are reportedly fixing issues through a factory reset or other means – while others are saying that various suggest fixes aren’t helping.
If you’re affected by the Galaxy S9 touchscreen issue, we’d suggest getting in touch with Samsung’s help line.