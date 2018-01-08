Samsung’s absurd 146-inch TV is an entire wall — hence its name, ‘The Wall’

source Samsung

It’s official: Your TV isn’t as big as Samsung’s “The Wall” television.

Unless you own a movie theater, perhaps? But you probably don’t.

This hulking, 146-inch TV isn’t just huge – it’s also sporting a fancy display technology known as “micro LED,” which Samsung says is at the heart of “the screen of the future.”

So, what’s the big deal? Here’s what we know.

At 146-inches, it’s absolutely, <em>ridiculously</em>, huge.

Samsung isn’t calling this thing “The Wall” for nothing. At 146-inches, it’s more than double the size of most home sets. As someone who recently purchased a 55-inch television, I have a hard time fathoming how much larger a 146-inch TV is.

The image above, released by Samsung, doesn’t really do justice to the size of this screen. It’s literally a whole wall.

More than just super big, Samsung’s “The Wall” TV is a showcase for a new type of display tech from the South Korean company, which it calls “modular, MicroLED” technology.

Perhaps you'd like to see a static design instead of the latest "Black Mirror" episode? "The Wall" can do that.

“Modular, MicroLED” sounds like a bunch of nonsense jargon, right? It’s pretty much exactly that. Here’s a simple breakdown of these new buzzwords:

MicroLED, in the case of this TV, means, according to Samsung: “It is a self-emitting TV with micrometer-scale LEDs – which are much smaller than current LEDs, and serve as their own source of light.”

What that means for the average human being is that the TV doesn’t need a backlight.

In terms of the TV being “modular,” that means anyone buying “The Wall” can customize it.

“The screen can adapt to serve different purposes,” says Samsung, “such as creating a wall-size display for multiple spaces.”

Put more simply, “modular” means that you could customize this set to be even larger (or smaller) than 146 inches. For Samsung’s purposes though, the version being released this year is the 146-inch variety.

“The Wall” has no price just yet, or a release date. But let’s not kid ourselves: This thing is going to cost a ton of cash.

Between the size, the pedigree of the company behind it, and the new technology it’s using, “The Wall” is going to cost a lot of money. Like, a lot of money. Think: Tens of thousands of dollars.

But that’s just our best guess: Samsung hasn’t given out an official price for “The Wall,” and there’s no launch date/window either. A press event scheduled for March is said to offer more details on the massive TV, so stay tuned!

