A San Francisco Uber is stuck on stairs after driving down a pedestrian walkway outside

SAN FRANCISCO — An Uber in San Francisco got stuck on stairs Monday after driving down a pedestrian walk way outside of a Safeway on Market Street.
The car, a white Toyota Camry, got stuck around 1:23 p.m. PT, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
The car was driven by a human at the time of the accident, according to an employee at Safeway.
People at Safeway called a tow-truck to come and move the car shortly after the accident, but it had not yet been freed 30 minutes into the ordeal.
A spokeswoman for the SFPD said that the driver was able to exit the car uninjured. She said she didn’t think that any passengers were in the car at the time.
A photo of the stuck car was first captured by the local news outlet KRON4:
#Uber tries to drive down stairs, gets stuck in #SanFrancisco's #Castro. No injuries reported https://t.co/viimWEPaEE pic.twitter.com/D5XtOQQkPY
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 26, 2018