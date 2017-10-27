White House suggests that the women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct are lying

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested during Friday’s press briefing that the women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct were lying.

Sanders was asked about the women in conjunction with the score of stories dominating news coverage involving prominent men being accused of serial sexual harassment or assault by dozens of women. Some included Hollywood producer and film executive Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback, and political journalist Mark Halperin.

During a press conference alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden, Trump said the accusations leveled against him by roughly a dozen women following the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape last fall were “fake news.”

“All I can say is it’s totally fake news,” Trump said. “It’s just fake. It’s fake. It’s made-up stuff, and it’s disgraceful what happens. But that happens in the world of politics.”

A reporter asked Sanders if the official White House position was that “all of these women are lying?”

“Yeah, we’ve been clear on that from the beginning and the president’s spoken on it,” Sanders said.

When the Weinstein scandal first broke, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel if there was a double standard for Republicans who were blasting the producer, a major Democratic Party donor, but defending Trump.

“It’s not even comparable though,” McDaniel said. “I mean, Harvey Weinstein brought women up to his hotel rooms. To even make that comparison is a disrespectful to the president. He didn’t have eight settlements. He didn’t have women coming forward saying … I mean, Harvey Weinstein admits that he did that. This isn’t even comparable.”

Asked if women who accusedPOTUS of sexual harassment are lying, Press Sec. says, “Yeah,we’ve been clear on that from the beginning” pic.twitter.com/er5RkKcCCK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 27, 2017

Asked if women who accusedPOTUS of sexual harassment are lying, Press Sec. says, “Yeah,we’ve been clear on that from the beginning” pic.twitter.com/er5RkKcCCK

pic.twitter.com/er5RkKcCCKOctober 27, 2017