A Saudi Arabian millennial ambassador flies in a private Boeing 767 that costs $30,000 per hour — take a look inside

- source
- OneAbove by Comlux
- Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Khalid bin Salman al-Saud, rents a private Boeing 767 jet for $30,000 an hour
- The 1,066-square-foot jet has over 60 seats and can hold eight tons of luggage.
- Passengers are served by at least five attendants per flight.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Khalid bin Salman al-Saud, has a lavish lifestyle. Al-Saud is part of Saudi Arabia’s royal family, as his father is King Salman and his older brother is Crown Prince Mohammad.
Al-Saud, who’s 28 years old, served as a fighter pilot in the Royal Saudi Air Force before becoming the country’s US ambassador in 2017. Since then, he’s met with President Donald Trump, spent time in a $12 million mansion he purchased as a Georgetown student, and chartered a private Boeing 767 jet that costs $30,000 per hour, according to the Daily Mail.
The 1,066-square-foot jet is suited for royalty. It has dozens of seats, a master bedroom, an office, and plenty of TVs.
Here’s a look inside:
The jet can fly for 15 hours without refueling.
Its cabin covers 1,066 square feet and is almost eight feet tall.
It can seat 63 passengers and hold eight tons of luggage, which is equal to about 300 standard suitcases.
Business travelers can use this plush office space.
Passengers are served by a minimum of five attendants per flight, though that number can rise depending on the length of the flight.
Passengers also have access to Wi-Fi, an iPod and iPad docking station, six portable DVD players with screens, and seven separate television screens.
In addition to an enormous bed, the master bedroom has a Dolby Surround sound system.
