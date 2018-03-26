NBC’s Savannah Guthrie accused Stormy Daniels’s attorney of ‘playing games’ over evidence of Trump affair

caption “Today” host Savannah Guthrie and attorney Michael Avenatti source Screenshot/NBC News

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie grilled Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the president, during a Monday morning interview.

Guthrie suggested Avenatti is “playing games” by claiming the porn star has documentary evidence of her alleged affair with President Donald Trump but refusing to release it.

“We’re not going to play our hand right now and the reason is because we have a case to win,” Avenatti said.

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie grilled Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the president, during a Monday morning interview on the NBC show.

Guthrie asked Avenatti why he and the porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, have refused to release documentary evidence they claim to have supporting Clifford’s story that she was threatened and paid to keep quiet about a sexual relationship she says she had with President Donald Trump in 2006.

“We’re not going to play our hand right now and the reason is because we have a case to win,” Avenatti said, adding that Clifford has more information and evidence to share.

But Guthrie pressed him, suggesting he’s “playing games” by teasing the existence of evidence but not releasing it.

“Wait a minute, Michael, you tweeted a picture of a DVD or CD suggesting that there was going to be more evidence … and now you’re being coy and not saying it – seems like you’re playing games,” Guthrie said, referring to a photo Avenatti tweeted of an unidentified disc alongside the message, “If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth?????”

Avenatti denied that he’s playing games and insisted it would simply be unwise for him or his client to reveal the evidence they have while the case is in its early stages.

“I’m not playing games, there will be more evidence, it’s just not gonna happen right now,” he said. “Everyone wants immediate gratification – it’s not gonna happen right now.”

â¬SYou tweeted a picture of aDVD or CD suggesting that there was going to be more evidenceâ¬¦now youâ¬”re being coy & not saying it. Seems like youâ¬”replaying games.â¬ –@savannahguthrie â¬SIâ¬”m not playing games. There will be more evidence.â¬ -StormyDaniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti pic.twitter.com/x6fXTg82no — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 26, 2018

Watch the full interview here: