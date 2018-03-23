‘Say it to my face’: Mahathir says as he makes surprise appearance at forum discussing his age

Dr Mahathir Mohamad surprised panelists when he showed up at a forum discussing his age. YouTube screengrab

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not one to shy away from critics.

On Thursday (Mar 22), the fiery 92-year-old again stood up to his detractors by showing up at a forum event discussing if he was too old to lead the nation.

“I’m here guys. Say it to my face,” the Pakatan Harapan chairman said in a Tweet accompanied by a photo of the panelists on stage.

Video footage posted online showed his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali seated by his side as he addressed the room.

The clip also showed people in the room looking stunned and standing up as Mahathir walked into the room.

“There are two types of age – one in terms of years and another in terms of the body. The age of the body does not necessarily equate to the age in years,” The Star quoted Mahathir as saying.

According to Free Malaysia Today, he also said that while he did not initially intend on competing to become prime minister again, he responded to the demands of the other parties in the PH coalition.

“We noticed that the crowds came when I turned up for rallies, one time in Kelantan, 12,000 people turned up,” the news site quoted him as saying.

“So I didn’t change my mind but I just responded to the demands of the other coalition parties,” he said.

