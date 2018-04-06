Scott Pruitt reportedly wanted his motorcade to flash its lights and sirens to speed up trips to restaurants and airports

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt reportedly wanted his motorcade to use its lights and sirens to speed up some of his trips around town.

Pruitt often ran late during his trips in Washington.

The former head of Pruitt’s security detail expressed concern for the motorcade’s use of sirens. He was eventually replaced.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt wanted his motorcade to use its lights and sirens to speed up local trips to the airport or dinner, three people who worked with the agency said in a New York Times report published Thursday.

According to the officials, Pruitt was often late during his trips in Washington and used the motorcade’s warning signals to quicken his trips to restaurants, such as Le Diplomate, a French restaurant he frequented.

Eric Weese, the former head of Pruitt’s protective detail, said he unsuccessfully tried to curb the behavior, according to The Times. Weese reportedly also expressed concern for Pruitt’s other travel requests, such as flying first class on taxpayers’ dime for short trips.

Pruitt justified his first class flights, such as a $1,641 trip from Washington, DC, to New York City, often by pointing at security concerns he believed he would face by flying coach.

Weese was eventually removed from his post and replaced. After Weese was transitioned out, Pruitt reportedly began regularly flying first class.

Pruitt is already under scrutiny for his travel expenses, including his living arrangement when he was living in Washington, DC. Pruitt was questioned over a $50-a night condominium he was renting from the wife of an energy lobbyist after one of the firm’s clients received a favorable decision from the EPA during Pruitt’s stay in 2017.

Pruitt embarked on a media blitz this week, pushing back on the criticism. On Tuesday, he claimed the attacks were an attempt by his and the president’s opponents to “resort to anything” in curbing their agenda.