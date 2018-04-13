Seahawks signed a little-known QB day after they appeared to get cold feet over scheduled meeting with Colin Kaepernick

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have signed little-known quarterback Stephen Morris.

The move came one day after the Seahawks reportedly postponed a meeting with Colin Kaepernick over his refusal to say whether or not he would kneel during the national anthem.

It is unclear if the two moves are related, but the proximity of the signing is eyebrow-raising.

Usually, the signing of an undrafted player who has spent the majority of his career on the practice squads of several teams would not warrant much attention. But this signing is raising eyebrows because it came on the heels of a report that suggested the Seahawks were having second thoughts about just talking to Colin Kaepernick.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the Seahawks had “postponed” a scheduled meeting with Kaepernick when he refused to say whether or not he would kneel during the national anthem if signed.

It is unclear if the signings are directly related – it is the offseason, teams can carry extra quarterbacks, and it is possible the Seahawks had interest in signing both quarterbacks – but the optics of the move is one that has certainly caught the attention of people around the NFL.

so they didnt wait on kaep…aint no surprise https://t.co/IwgHjiye7c — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 13, 2018

Well, if anything were to happen to Russell Wilson (which I hope doesn't happen), the Seahawks should feel pretty good about a guy with a grand total of zero career pass attempts stepping in. https://t.co/wjl3g26FRj — Adam Klug (@Adam_Klug) April 13, 2018

Morris last played an organized football game at the University of Miami during the 2013 season. Since then, he went undrafted, and has been on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Indianapolis Colts. He has never thrown an NFL pass.