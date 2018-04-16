Inside the career of Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was once fired from a college radio station and now advises Trump

caption Fox News host Sean Hannity has a close relationship with president Trump. source Rick Scuteri/Getty Images

Sean Hannity is one of the biggest stars on Fox News.

The Fox New host is also the previously unnamed third client of US President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

After getting his start in radio, Hannity was brought on to co-host a program on Fox News.

He’s now one of the most prominent and polarizing conservative voices out there.

Sean Hannity isn’t just commenting on the news at the moment – he is the news.

The Fox News star was the mysterious third client of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, several news outlets reported Monday.

It’s not the first time the close relationship between the political pundit and the president sparked controversy. In 2016, Hannity told the New York Times, “I never claimed to be a journalist” in response to questions about his role advising Trump.

Hannity may argue that he’s not a journalist, but his long media career has been something to behold.

The former college radio host is one of the last remaining members of the original 1996 Fox News lineup, the New York Times reports. And Hannity is now considered one of the president’s closest unofficial media advisers.

Here’s a look back at Hannity’s career:

Born to a family-court officer and a corrections officer, Sean Hannity grew up in Nassau County and was the youngest of four siblings. Growing up, Hannity told The New York Times, “I just wasn’t that interested in school. It bored me to tears.”

Source: The New York Times

After high school, Hannity attended New York University, Adelphi University, and UC Santa Barbara for a time. He dropped out of all three. In 2005, Liberty University chancellor Jerry Falwell awarded the Fox News host an honorary degree.

Source: The Washington Post, Liberty University

Hannity’s first radio gig came about at UC Santa Barbara’s college station in 1989. He was sacked after less than a year for telling an LGBTQ caller that he felt sorry for her child and that he thought that anyone who “believes homosexuality is just a normal lifestyle has been brainwashed,” according to the New York Times.

source Shutterstock

Source: The New York Times

Hannity got in touch with the ACLU over the situation, and the organization campaigned against the school on his behalf until he was reinstated. Ultimately, Hannity refused to return because UC Santa Barbara would not release a public apology. The Wrap reported that the Fox News host has since expressed regret over his homophobic comments.

Source: The Wrap

Hannity’s career in radio was just starting, however. He bounced around a number of stations in Alabama and Georgia before Roger Ailes brought him on to host a new Fox News television show in 1996.

Source: Vanity Fair

Ailes had dubbed the fledgling show “Hannity and LTBD” — or “liberal to be determined.” Ultimately, the late Alan Holmes was the liberal political commentator brought on to co-host the program “Hannity and Colmes.” Investigative reporter Joe Conason, who Ailes reportedly considered for the hosting gig, told Vanity Fair, “From what I’ve heard over the years, it’s clear that Roger Ailes and Hannity arranged a fixed fight.”

Source: Vanity Fair

“Hannity and Colmes” ran until the latter half of the duo left in 2008. After that, the show just became “Hannity.” “Although it’s bittersweet to leave one of the longest marriages on cable news, I’m proud that both Sean and I remained unharmed after sitting side by side, night after night for so many years,” Colmes said in a statement.

Source: Politico

Hannity’s political commentary is known to spark controversy. The pundit has promoted or considered a number of conspiracy theories on air, including the idea that former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya, the theory that a “deep state” is plotting against President Donald Trump, and the idea that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered on orders of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Source: Politico, Media Matters, Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider

He also defended former senate candidate Roy Moore in the wake of a wave of sexual assault and harassment charges against the Alabaman politician. His rhetoric prompted companies to pull their advertisements from the show, which in turn incurred backlash from Hannity supporters. Business Insider’s Mark Abadi reported that “Twitter users posted videos of themselves destroying their Keurig coffee makers,” after the brand pulled its ads from Hannity’s program.

Source: Business Insider

Previously, Hannity supported President George W. Bush and railed against Obama. But his relationship with Trump is on another level entirely. The Los Angeles Times reported that a person close to the White House revealed that “Trump often calls Hannity after the Fox News host’s nightly show.”

Source: The Los Angeles Times

Their close relationship was forged as the Fox News host supported the president throughout the primaries and general election.

caption Donald Trump. source Hannity/Fox News

Source: The Blaze

Hannity has stepped in to advocate for the president, defending him from attacks after the “Access Hollywood” tape was released and echoing Trump’s criticism that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hunt.”

caption Sean Hannity. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Source: Salon, The Daily Beast, The Washington Post

Hannity has long crushed the ratings in the world of cable news. But the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow squeaked past the Fox News star in the ratings in March.

Source: Philly.com

Hannity’s career isn’t solely focused on television, though. He’s remained a prominent conservative radio talk show host. His program “The Sean Hannity Show” kicked off on September 10, 2001, the day before the 9/11 terror attacks. Currently, he’s contracted with Premiere Networks.

source Mike Theiler/Reuters

Source: Businesswire

Hannity’s also made a foray into show business with the 2017 Christian drama film “Let There Be Light.” He executive produced the movie. Hannity also appeared in the film himself.

caption Sean Hannity source Mike Segar/Reuters

Forbes estimated that Hannity makes $36 million a year, in 2017. He lives on Long Island with his wife and two children.

Source: Forbes

After news of Hannity’s hiring of Cohen broke, the Fox News host took to Twitter to explain the situation. “In response to some wild speculation, let me make clear that I did not ask Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf, I have no personal interest in this proceeding, and, in fact, asked that my de minimis discussions with Michael Cohen, which dealt almost exclusively about real estate, not be made a part of this proceeding,” he wrote.

Source: Twitter