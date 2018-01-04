Sears is closing 103 stores — here’s where they will shut down

- source
- Sears is closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores. Most of the stores will close by April.
- The upcoming round of closures will leave the company with fewer than 940 stores, down from 3,510 six years ago.
- Kmart has been among the hardest hit by recent closures in the retail industry. It will have about 400 stores left by May, down from 941 two years ago.
Sears is closing another 103 stores, on top of the 63 closing at the end of this month, the company said Thursday.
Most of the stores will close by April. The new list of closures includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores.
“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” the company said in a statement. “In the process, as previously announced, we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”
Sears has for years seen falling sales – down 45% since early 2013. Meanwhile, its debt load has spiked to over $4 billion, and it’s losing well over $1 billion annually.
The company closed nearly 400 Sears and Kmart stores last year. The upcoming round of closures will leave it with fewer than 940 stores, down from 3,510 six years ago.
Investors have applauded Sears’ efforts to rapidly close unprofitable stores. But sales have shown no signs of rebounding.
“Despite its significant efforts to reduce its stores, it has not materially improved its weak operating performance to date,” Christina Boni, the vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, wrote in a recent research note.
Kmart’s business is particularly at risk, Boni said, given its “meaningful market share erosion and estimated reduction of stores in excess of 30% this year.”
Two years ago, Kmart had 941 stores. After the upcoming round of closures, it will have about 400.
Here’s a full list of the stores closing:
Kmart:
- 1 Kmart Plaza/State Highway 89, Cabot, Arkansas
- 8701 West McDowell, Tolleson, Arizona
- 750 West Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona
- 301 Gardner Field Road, Taft, California
- 8017 South Atlantic Ave., Cudahy, California
- 1670 East 4th St., Ontario, California
- 1570 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande, California
- 2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding, California
- 3020 N. Nevada St., Colorado Springs, Colorado
- 1002 East Highway 50, Clermont, Florida
- 10301 S. E. US Highway 441, Belleview, Florida
- 3711 E. Silver Spring Blvd., Ocala, Florida
- 430 Northside Drive, East Statesboro, Georgia
- 2525 Dawson Road, Albany, Georgia
- 950 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Georgia
- 2501 N. Broadway St., Red Oak, Iowa
- 7501 Hickman Road, Urbandale, Iowa
- Route 149 West, West Frankfort, Illinois
- 3404 Broadway St., Mount Vernon, Illinois
- 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, Illinois
- 5101 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, Indiana
- 3175 W. 3rd St., Bloomington, Indiana
- 4830 S. Broadway St., Wichita, Kansas
- 2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Kentucky
- 3555 Highway 190, Mandeville, Louisiana
- 1647 Crofton Centre, Crofton, Maryland
- 301 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, Maryland
- 67300 Main St., Richmond, Michigan
- 205 S. Greenville W. Drive, Greenville, Michigan
- 1700 Cedar St., Helena, Montana
- 3300 Harrison Ave., Butte, Montana
- 706 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, North Carolina
- 2515 Horner Blvd., Sanford, North Carolina
- 395 Westgate Plaza Road, Franklin, North Carolina
- 175 Freedom Way, Midway Park, North Carolina
- 815 E. Innes St., Salisbury, North Carolina
- 701 5th Ave. SE, Devils Lake, North Dakota
- Milton Road, Rochester, New Hampshire
- 1235 S. 2nd St., Raton, New Mexico
- 2100 E. Tucumcari Blvd., Tucumcari, New Mexico
- 4500 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 2671 N. Las Vegas Blvd., North Las Vegas, Nevada
- 57 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, New York
- 2100 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, Ohio
- 4010 W. Owen Garriott Road, Enid, Oklahoma
- 1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania
- 2900 N. Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania
- 463 N. Enola Routes 11 and 15, Enola, Pennsylvania
- 5050 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- 5 Laurel Mall, Hazleton Township, Pennsylvania
- 1874 N. Township Blvd., Pittston, Pennsylvania
- 2235 E. State St., Hermitage, Pennsylvania
- 3301 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, Pennsylvania
- 650 Old Willow Ave., Honesdale, Pennsylvania
- 190 Cumberland Square, Crossville, Tennessee
- 230 Longhollow Pike, Goodlettsville, Tennessee
- 1317 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, Tennessee
- 1400 Wildcat Drive, Portland, Texas
- 2 Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, Vermont
- 1201 Louisiana Ave. NW, Chehalis, Washington
- 5636 US Route 60, East Huntington, West Virginia
- 102 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, West Virginia
- 1477 Maccorkle Ave., Saint Albans, West Virginia
Sears:
- 5900 Old Seward Highway, Anchorage (Sur), Alaska
- 1679 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, California
- 24137 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, California
- 9000 Northgate Mall, San Rafael, California
- 100 Brea Mall, Brea, California
- 100 Westminster Mall, Westminster, California
- 5540 Winfield Blvd., San Jose, California
- 3240 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, Delaware
- 5900 West Glades Road, Boca Raton, Florida
- 2930 Watson Blvd., Centerville, Georgia
- 2060 Crossroads Blvd., Waterloo, Iowa
- 200 W. Hanley Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- 1543 Poleline Road, East Twin Falls, Idaho
- Orland Square Mall, Orland Park, Illinois
- 1602 State Road 50, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Illinois
- 1100 S. Green River Road, Evansville, Indiana
- 1100 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, Massachusetts
- 693 Stillwater Ave., Bangor, Maine
- 2700 State St., Bismarck, North Dakota
- 1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River, New Jersey
- 195 N. Broadway, Hicksville, New York
- 1300 Ulster Ave., Kingston, New York
- 6000 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio
- 3030 Gateway St., Springfield, Oregon
- 1260 Lloyd Center, Portland, Oregon
- 1008 Ross Park Mall Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 7300 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 1155 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pennsylvania
- 2200 N. Maple Ave., Rapid City, South Dakota
- 1000 Highway 6, Houston, Texas
- 4511 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, Texas
- 12625 N. I‐H 35, Austin, Texas
- 1000 Newgate Mall, Ogden, Utah
- 15711 N. Aurora Ave., Shoreline, Washington
- 1701 S. Commons St., Federal Way, Washington
- 121 NE Hampe Way, Chehalis, Washington
- 1555 Green Bay Plaza, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Brookfield Square, Brookfield, Wisconsin