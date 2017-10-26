Rex Tillerson joked about needing to ‘curl up in a ball’ while looking at a statue in Switzerland

caption Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a press briefing source Thomson Reuters

While touring a park in Geneva, Switzerland, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looked at a statue of a curled-up figure and said he sometimes needs to “curl up in a ball.” Tillerson has been under pressure from many sides in the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that sometimes he feels the need to “curl up in a ball” as he toured a park in Geneva, Switzerland where a sculpture of two people huddling in a ball together sparked his interest, according to ABC News.

Tillerson, who was in Geneva for a meeting at the US mission to the United Nations on Thursday, stopped to admire the sculpture, located along the lake shore in Parc Barton just north of the city, and remarked on how it mirrored his own emotions.

“Some days I feel like I need to do that. Curl up in a ball,” Tillerson said, gesturing with his arms.

Tillerson has been under pressure from President Donald Trump in recent months on a host of diplomatic issues including North Korea, and has also been the butt of insults the president has made about his intelligence in the wake of reports that Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” He has also voiced dissatisfaction with the media.

Even though Tillerson reportedly did not want to become secretary of state, he took on the position because Trump asked him.

Sen. Bob Corker, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has stated that he was unhappy with how Tillerson was being marginalized by Trump, and said Tillerson was “in an incredibly frustrating place” where he “ends up not being supported in the way that I hope a secretary of state would be supported.”