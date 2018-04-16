The Sega Genesis is back — behold, the Sega Genesis Mini

source Sega

Sega unveiled a miniature version of its classic Sega Genesis / Mega Drive console over the weekend.

The console is similar to the NES and Super NES Classic Edition consoles from Nintendo, which contain a number of classic games.

The Sega “Mega Drive Mini” is scheduled to launch in Japan first at some point this year, with other regions getting the console later.

Remember the Sega Genesis? Perhaps you grew up outside of North America, where it was called the Sega Mega Drive?

It’s the console that was home to classic games like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Streets of Rage,” and “Golden Axe.” And now in 2018, it’s getting a refresh: The Sega “Mega Drive Mini” is expected to arrive at some point in 2018 – a miniature version of the original console with a variety of games packed in.

The console was announced during a Sega fan event in Tokyo, Japan over the weekend.

As you can see above, the console is tiny – it can’t hold Genesis game cartridges. It’s a Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in looks alone.

Instead of cartridges, games are built directly into the Sega Mega Drive Mini.

Like the NES and Super NES Classic Editions from Nintendo, the Sega Mega Drive Mini is intended as a standalone device – there’s no way to buy additional games, and it’s likely to come with at least one game controller. It’s also unlikely to connect to the internet, and the controllers are likely to be wired.

Those details, like most details about the Sega Mega Drive Mini, are unknown. How much does it cost? What games does it come with? When does it come out? Who’s making it? All of those major questions are still up in the air.

caption “Sonic the Hedgehog” originally debuted on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive console. source YouTube

It appears that a company named AtGames is responsible for the console. AtGames is a third-party electronics manufacturer that’s known for poorly received versions of classic game consoles, including a version of the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive (one major review of the console is literally, “Do Not Buy AtGames’ Sega Genesis Flashback Console”).

The AtGames Facebook page reportedly announced the company’s involvement, and even answered some questions from fans. Those posts have since disappeared.

Sega, on the other hand, is only announcing details about the console through its Japanese social media accounts.

Representatives for Sega didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing. AtGames told Business Insider “AtGames is not commenting at this time.”