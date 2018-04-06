Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition after being poisoned with nerve agent

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal is “improving rapidly” after his collapse from nerve agent poisoning last month, doctors said on Friday.

He and his daughter Yulia collapsed in Salisbury on March 4. Both are no longer in critical condition.

The Russian Embassy in London tweeted: “Good news!”

Doctors caring for Skripal gave an update on his condition on Friday. A statement from Salisbury District Hospital Medical Director Dr Christine Blanshard said he is “responding well to treatment” and “improving rapidly.”

Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed in Salisbury, southern England, on March 4 after being poisoned with the military-grade Novichok nerve agent. They were taken to Salisbury District Hospital and were in critical condition.

Yulia’s condition improved from critical to stable last week. She herself said on Thursday that her strength is “growing daily.”

Blanshard said Yulia “can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital,” but did not specify when this would be.

Britain has accused Russia of carrying out the attack. Reports on Friday named a military facility in southwestern Russia as the source of the Novichok poison. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied its involvement.

Read Dr Blanshard’s full statement here:

“Last Thursday, I informed you that Yulia Skripal’s condition had improved to stable. As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital.

“Any speculation on when that date will be is just that – speculation. In the meantime, Yulia has asked for privacy while she continues to get better – something I’d like to urge the media to respect.

“I also want to update you on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition.