Defending Masters champ Sergio Garcia had a complete meltdown when he hit 5 balls into the water on one hole

Sergio Garcia’s hopes of winning the Masters again are probably over after disaster struck in the first round. Garcia hit five balls into the water on the Par 5 No. 15 and finished with the highest score ever recorded on the hole, a 13. To make matters worse, most of the balls that ended up in the water looked like good shots initially, but the treacherous Augusta greens are unforgiving.

Garcia hit five – yes, FIVE! – balls into the water trying to land the ball on the green. After finally getting one ball to remain on the green, he did manage to one-putt for a 13, the highest score ever on the Par 5, by two strokes.

To make matters worse for Garcia, and to show just how treacherous the Augusta greens can be, none of his shots looked terrible. ESPN did not air the first ball to roll back into the water, but his second and third attempts at an approach shot both landed within feet of the hole, only to roll back into the lake.

His fourth approach attempt looked like it was going to hold up on the green, only to start speeding up and once again roll off the green.

Garcia’s bad luck just seemed to get worse.

He was now playing his tenth shot and just tried to rifle the ball past the hole in hopes of it staying dry. That didn’t work either.

At this point, Garcia had hit five balls into the water, was playing his 12th shot, and the crowd started to rally around him.

Garcia seemed to relax a tad and even acknowledged the crowd’s efforts. When this ball landed safely on the green, the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

The entire mess can be summed up by the shot tracker, where it was impossible to see all of the shots.

