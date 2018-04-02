Seth Rogen says Stormy Daniels told him about her alleged Trump affair ‘around 10 years ago’

caption Seth Rogen and Stormy Daniels. source Getty Images

Actor Seth Rogen said on Monday that adult film actress Stormy Daniels told him of her alleged affair with President Trump “around 10 years ago.”

Rogen appeared on “Ellen” and said Daniels described the alleged affair to him when she appeared in cameo roles as a stripper in Rogen’s movies “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.”

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago,” Rogen said. “At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could’ve said.”

“Again it wasn’t – at the time – wasn’t that surprising and then, as [Trump’s] campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did,” he continued. “So, it didn’t really occur to me even that it would come out or that anyone would care about it, but then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, Stormy told us all about that.'”

Daniels has alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006. She described in an interview with “60 Minutes” last month that she received a physical threat to “leave Trump alone” in a 2011 encounter.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, has acknowledged paying Daniels a $130,000 “hush agreement” in October 2016, but The White House and Cohen have repeatedly denied the affair took place.

Watch Rogen’s “Ellen” interview below: