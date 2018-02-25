Shaquille O’Neal’s son decommits from Arizona amidst alleged bribery scandal

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple

Top recruit Shareef O’Neal – son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal – took to Twitter to announce that he was decommitting from the University of Arizona amidst the school’s bribery scandal.

On Friday, an ESPN report alleged that Arizona head coach Sean Miller had been caught on a wire tap discussing a $100,000 payment in exchange for landing a star recruit.

There’s likely still more schools to be affected by the FBI’s investigation.

The FBI probe into corruption in college basketball is already having big ramifications for the Arizona Wildcats.

On Friday, a report alleged that head coach Sean Miller had been caught on an FBI wiretap discussing the payment of $100,000 in order to secure the signing of star prospect Deandre Ayton. On Saturday, news broke that Miller would not be coaching the Wildcats in their game against Oregon.

Amidst the controversy, standout high school prospect Shareef O’Neal – son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal – announced that he was decommitting from Arizona and looking to other schools to spend his first, and possibly only, season of college basketball.

At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018

O’Neal first committed to the Wildcats in April 2017. According to ESPN, because O’Neal didn’t sign a letter of intent, instead sticking to non-binding financial aid papers with the school, he won’t need the school to release him before he started looking at other potentially landing spots. Before agreeing to play for Arizona, Kentucky and LSU were both considered to be on O’Neal’s radar as possible college destinations.

Chances are there’s still more schools and coaches left to fall in the FBI probe, and with them, more top recruits that will be looking for new colleges. According to a report from earlier in February, the FBI has reportedly collected “4,000 intercepted calls and thousands of documents and bank records” throughout the course of their probe.