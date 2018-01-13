New York bookstore proudly displays books written by authors from ‘shithole countries’

source Photo courtesy of Rough Draft

A bookstore in New York proudly displayed a collection of books, many of them written by authors who are from parts of the world that President Donald Trump allegedly referred to as “shithole countries.”

“I think that the positive statement of our collection of books stands on its own,” one of the store’s owners told Business Insider on Friday night.

A bookstore in New York arranged a series of books that sent a sharp message in response to President Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks that have sparked outrage in the US and abroad this week.

The Rough Draft Bar & Books displayed a collection of several books written by authors from parts of the world that Trump reportedly described as “shithole countries.” There’s a sign in the middle of the display that reads: “WRITERS FROM S##THOLE COUNTRIES.”

“I think that the positive statement of our collection of books stands on its own,” Anthony Stromoski, a co-owner at the bookstore and a former teacher, told Business Insider on Friday night. “As a former teacher, my students from Africa, the Caribbean, South Asia, and Latin America were the strongest, smartest, hardest working people that I’ve ever met.”

Some of the books on display include works written by Chigozie Obioma of Nigeria and the late activist and former South African president, Nelson Mandela.

Trump allegedly made his remarks in reference to immigrants hailing from Haiti and other African countries during a Thursday meeting with lawmakers on US immigration policy.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here,” Trump allegedly said, according to a Washington Post report.

Lawmakers who attended the meeting with Trump appear to be divided over the veracity of the report, with some confirming the account, while others said they “do not recall” the alleged comment.