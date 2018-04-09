Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has already become the best story in baseball

caption Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. source Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is playing as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Los Angeles Angels, and excelling at both roles.

That sort of two-way excellence is unprecedented in MLB history.

Shohei Ohtani is doing something MLB has never seen before, lighting it up as both a pitcher and a hitter.

On Sunday, Ohtani had a perfect game through six innings and ended with seven strikeouts. Oh, and this was after hitting home runs in three straight games as the Angels designated hitter.

Shohei Ohtani isincredible. The righty is perfect through 6 innings today at The Big A. ðx¬pic.twitter.com/3YUZHGCisy — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2018

Take a look at his eye-popping stats for yourself:

Shohei Ohtani's Week Tuesday: 3-for-4, Homer, 2 runs, 3 RBI

Wednesday: 2-for-5, Homer, Run, 2 RBI

Friday: 1-for-4, Homer, BB, Run, 2 RBI

Sunday: Perfect game into 7th, 7 shutout innings, 1 hit allowed, 12 strikeouts — James Santelli, Baseball-Enjoyer (@JamesSantelli) April 8, 2018

Ohtani has frequently been called the Babe Ruth of Japan, in reference to the most well known player in the majors to serve as a pitcher and hitter. But even the comparisons to the Babe may be underselling just how good Ohtani has been at both roles already, as noted by the Washington Post.

Shohei Ohtani has more home runs this season than Aaron Judge and more strikeouts than Max Scherzer — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) April 8, 2018

One thing is for sure, watching Ohtani continue to blaze this unique trail for the Angels will be one of this year’s most fascinating stories in not just baseball, but all of sports.