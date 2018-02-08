SIA to operate its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to Osaka from May

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has chosen the Japanese city of Osaka to be the first scheduled destination for its new fleet of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft with services expected to begin in May.
SIA, which is the world’s first airline to operate the 787-10 has ordered 49 aircraft with the first due for delivery from Boeing’s South Carolina production facility in March.
Before it begins its regular services to Osaka, the 787-10s will be operated on selected Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur flights for crew training purposes, said a statement on Thursday (Feb 8).
SIA said it will debut its new regional cabin products on the 787-10, which is fitted with 337 seats in two classes: 36 seats in Business Class and 301 seats in Economy Class.
SIA senior vice-president (marketing planning) Tan Kai Ping said: “We are honoured to be the first to fly the highly advanced Boeing 787-10.”
“It will be a key element of SIA’s overall growth strategy, enabling us to expand our network reach and strengthen our operations.”
The 787-10 measures 68m in length and is the longest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner range of aircraft, which are constructed using technologically advanced lightweight composite materials.
Aside form the order of 787-10s, SIA has also ordered 20 Boeing 777-9s which are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year.