SIA to operate its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to Osaka from May

By
Sujin Thomas
-

SIA’s new fleet of Boeing 787-10 aircraft will fly to Osaka from May.
Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has chosen the Japanese city of Osaka to be the first scheduled destination for its new fleet of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft with services expected to begin in May.

SIA, which is the world’s first airline to operate the 787-10 has ordered 49 aircraft with the first due for delivery from Boeing’s South Carolina production facility in March.

Before it begins its regular services to Osaka, the 787-10s will be operated on selected Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur flights for crew training purposes, said a statement on Thursday (Feb 8).

SIA said it will debut its new regional cabin products on the 787-10, which is fitted with 337 seats in two classes: 36 seats in Business Class and 301 seats in Economy Class.

SIA senior vice-president (marketing planning) Tan Kai Ping said: “We are honoured to be the first to fly the highly advanced Boeing 787-10.”

“It will be a key element of SIA’s overall growth strategy, enabling us to expand our network reach and strengthen our operations.”

The 787-10 measures 68m in length and is the longest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner range of aircraft, which are constructed using technologically advanced lightweight composite materials.

Aside form the order of 787-10s, SIA has also ordered 20 Boeing 777-9s which are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year.