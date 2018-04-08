The absolute best cosplay photos from Silicon Valley Comic Con 2018 — where tech and pop culture superfans collide

By
Melia Robinson, Business Insider US
-
Silicon Valley Comic Con saw the X-Men arrive in full force.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Fans in cosplay, or role-playing costumes, invaded San Jose, California, for the third annual Silicon Valley Comic Con.

The event, which Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak co-created, combines the Silicon Valley icon’s love of technology and pop culture. This year, we saw screen accurate supervillains, “Game of Thrones” queens, and video game heroes descend on the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Here are some of our favorites.

See any great cosplay? Email me your best photos at mrobinson@businessinsider.com.

A “life-sized” Totoro greeted attendees of Silicon Valley Comic Con at the doors.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The man inside the costume, Zach Dender, said he made Totoro by wrapping fabric around a skeleton he made from drainage pipe. A camera situated by his ears let Dender see outside.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Ciri from video game “The Witcher” is a princess who doesn’t need saving.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Cosplayer Kirsten Gadiel built Ciri’s ornamental silver belt from craft foam and made her hand-sewn leather leggings look more “video-game-like” by painting them.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Characters from “Thor: Ragnorak” — Hela, Thor’s sister, and Korg — looked ready to rumble. They were played by mother-son duo Rohan and Heather Dunnigan.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Rojan, 12, was proud to report that he helped his mom cut and pain foam for his costume.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Christian Costanzo as Spider-Man was hanging out outside the convention center.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Costanzo spent three months dotting his costume with Puffy Paint. The effect was worth it.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, played by Vivien Lee, came to the Con from a galaxy far, far away.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Chewbacca had a hard time moving through the crowd without being stopped by fans.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Sarah Adams, the woman inside the “walking carpet” cosplay, made her costume. She walked on blocks of drywall to give her Chewie’s height and was accompanied by a Rebellion fighter.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Darth Maul was creeping nearby. Cosplayer Anthony Wills said the Sith Lord’s makeup took two hours to apply by hand and airbrush. He was looking forward to a long shower later.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Cersei Lannister inspired fear as she walked the grounds of Silicon Valley Comic Con.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Cosplayer Natalie Wiener said Cersei’s badass coronation gown was her favorite costume from the “Game of Thrones” series. Wiener embroidered the shoulders by hand.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Cersei has a strong contender in Daenerys Stormborn for the Iron Throne.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Not to be outdone, cosplayer Barbie Garrison constructed her costume from upholstery fabric and embroidered what she said were the same sequins used in Daenerys’ costume.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Garrison was accompanied by her noble dragon, a dog named Layla.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The family that cosplays together stays together. Mark McCune, dressed as everyone’s favorite swashbuckler Jack Sparrow, brought his two daughters to Silicon Valley Comic Con.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Haven McCune, 14, was ready to befriend some ghosts as Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice.”

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Her sister Sienna, 12, channeled a supernatural power as Eleven from “Stranger Things.”

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The eldest McCune was graced with the cheekbones to pull off this Johnny Depp look.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Marty McFly — emphasis on the “fly” — buzzed around the convention center.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The cosplayer built his head from craft foam and fabric.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Steve Gonzales embodied the movie “Up.” He dressed as Russell riding the bird, Kevin.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Gonzales, who works as a college professor, made Kevin from a pool noodle, masking tape, and craft feathers. His sash featured badges he collected from his childhood as a Boy Scout.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Doug hitched a hide on his back.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Mr. Incredible, played by Evan Attwood, rocked the blue superhero suit from his younger days of crime-fighting. Disney’s “The Incredibles 2” premieres June 15, 2018.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Not all heroes wear capes — but an original superhero named “Feminista” does. Cosplayer JC Davies was inspired to create the character based on the powerful “Me Too” movement.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

She carried a staff with President Donald Trump’s skeleton head, labled “Predator in Chief.”

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

A necklace of skulls represented the male icons swept up in the “Me Too” movement.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

New York’s top hitman Léon and his apprentice, Mathilda, played it cool.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Frankie Maychrowitz, 17, said she saw “Léon: The Professional” for the first time this year. It was Natalie Portman’s first film. Maychrowitz carried one of Léon’s prized houseplants.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The X-Men came in full force to Silicon Valley Comic Con.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

We saw two versions of Cable, an “X-Men” mutant character who will be the villain of the “Deadpool” sequel. The first, a femme version, was played by cosplayer Jade Li.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The second, played by Jeff Knight, looked more like the Cable who fans will see in “Deadpool 2.” Knight also bore a slight resemblance to actor Josh Brolin, who will play Cable in the film.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

For Cable’s facial scars, Knight used face paint to create the scars and applied collodion — a chemical solution used in theatrical makeup that pulls skin taught and makes scars look real.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

X-Men cofounder Cyclops, played by cosplayer Dan I., was on the lookout for trouble.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

