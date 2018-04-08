The absolute best cosplay photos from Silicon Valley Comic Con 2018 — where tech and pop culture superfans collide

- source
- Melia Robinson/Business Insider
Fans in cosplay, or role-playing costumes, invaded San Jose, California, for the third annual Silicon Valley Comic Con.
The event, which Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak co-created, combines the Silicon Valley icon’s love of technology and pop culture. This year, we saw screen accurate supervillains, “Game of Thrones” queens, and video game heroes descend on the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
Here are some of our favorites.
A “life-sized” Totoro greeted attendees of Silicon Valley Comic Con at the doors.
The man inside the costume, Zach Dender, said he made Totoro by wrapping fabric around a skeleton he made from drainage pipe. A camera situated by his ears let Dender see outside.
Ciri from video game “The Witcher” is a princess who doesn’t need saving.
Cosplayer Kirsten Gadiel built Ciri’s ornamental silver belt from craft foam and made her hand-sewn leather leggings look more “video-game-like” by painting them.
Characters from “Thor: Ragnorak” — Hela, Thor’s sister, and Korg — looked ready to rumble. They were played by mother-son duo Rohan and Heather Dunnigan.
Rojan, 12, was proud to report that he helped his mom cut and pain foam for his costume.
Christian Costanzo as Spider-Man was hanging out outside the convention center.
Costanzo spent three months dotting his costume with Puffy Paint. The effect was worth it.
Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, played by Vivien Lee, came to the Con from a galaxy far, far away.
Chewbacca had a hard time moving through the crowd without being stopped by fans.
Sarah Adams, the woman inside the “walking carpet” cosplay, made her costume. She walked on blocks of drywall to give her Chewie’s height and was accompanied by a Rebellion fighter.
Darth Maul was creeping nearby. Cosplayer Anthony Wills said the Sith Lord’s makeup took two hours to apply by hand and airbrush. He was looking forward to a long shower later.
Cersei Lannister inspired fear as she walked the grounds of Silicon Valley Comic Con.
Cosplayer Natalie Wiener said Cersei’s badass coronation gown was her favorite costume from the “Game of Thrones” series. Wiener embroidered the shoulders by hand.
Cersei has a strong contender in Daenerys Stormborn for the Iron Throne.
Not to be outdone, cosplayer Barbie Garrison constructed her costume from upholstery fabric and embroidered what she said were the same sequins used in Daenerys’ costume.
Garrison was accompanied by her noble dragon, a dog named Layla.
The family that cosplays together stays together. Mark McCune, dressed as everyone’s favorite swashbuckler Jack Sparrow, brought his two daughters to Silicon Valley Comic Con.
Haven McCune, 14, was ready to befriend some ghosts as Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice.”
Her sister Sienna, 12, channeled a supernatural power as Eleven from “Stranger Things.”
The eldest McCune was graced with the cheekbones to pull off this Johnny Depp look.
Marty McFly — emphasis on the “fly” — buzzed around the convention center.
The cosplayer built his head from craft foam and fabric.
Steve Gonzales embodied the movie “Up.” He dressed as Russell riding the bird, Kevin.
Gonzales, who works as a college professor, made Kevin from a pool noodle, masking tape, and craft feathers. His sash featured badges he collected from his childhood as a Boy Scout.
Doug hitched a hide on his back.
Mr. Incredible, played by Evan Attwood, rocked the blue superhero suit from his younger days of crime-fighting. Disney’s “The Incredibles 2” premieres June 15, 2018.
Not all heroes wear capes — but an original superhero named “Feminista” does. Cosplayer JC Davies was inspired to create the character based on the powerful “Me Too” movement.
She carried a staff with President Donald Trump’s skeleton head, labled “Predator in Chief.”
A necklace of skulls represented the male icons swept up in the “Me Too” movement.
New York’s top hitman Léon and his apprentice, Mathilda, played it cool.
Frankie Maychrowitz, 17, said she saw “Léon: The Professional” for the first time this year. It was Natalie Portman’s first film. Maychrowitz carried one of Léon’s prized houseplants.
The X-Men came in full force to Silicon Valley Comic Con.
We saw two versions of Cable, an “X-Men” mutant character who will be the villain of the “Deadpool” sequel. The first, a femme version, was played by cosplayer Jade Li.
The second, played by Jeff Knight, looked more like the Cable who fans will see in “Deadpool 2.” Knight also bore a slight resemblance to actor Josh Brolin, who will play Cable in the film.
For Cable’s facial scars, Knight used face paint to create the scars and applied collodion — a chemical solution used in theatrical makeup that pulls skin taught and makes scars look real.
X-Men cofounder Cyclops, played by cosplayer Dan I., was on the lookout for trouble.
