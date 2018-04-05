Singapore Air Force escorts Scoot plane back to Changi after pilot declares ‘bomb threat’ on board

- The Straits Times
A Scoot flight en route from Singapore to Hat Yai, Thailand, has made a safe landing back at Changi Airport, after a bomb threat was declared by one of its pilots on Thursday (Apr 5).
According to Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deployed two F-15SG jets “within minutes” to escort Scoot flight TR634 from the South China Sea back to Singapore.
Mr Ng said in his Facebook post that the bomb threat was declared by the pilot of the Scoot plane.
In a Facebook update, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it had received a report regarding the bomb threat, and is investigating the matter.
Scoot told Business Insider that TR634, which departed from Changi at 1.20pm, returned to Changi Airport at 3.23pm due to the “alleged bomb threat”.
“We’re working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests,” the airline said.