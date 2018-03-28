Singapore Airlines calls dibs on getting the world’s first Boeing 787-10

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 having a test run in Charleston. Singapore Airlines

The world’s first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday (March 28), fresh from its production facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

It is the first of 49 firm orders that Singapore Airlines (SIA) has placed for the latest addition to the Boeing Dreamliner family, said a statement from SIA, which is the aircraft’s largest customer.

The aircraft was greeted with a grand water cannon salute at the arrival ceremony, which was attended by Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport.

Other invited guests include beneficiaries from Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) Katong School.

SIA also unveiled its next generation regional cabin products at the ceremony, which will be made available on the new 787-10 aircraft. They include brand new Business Class seats which transform into actual, flat beds when reclined.

“With the unveiling of our new regional cabin products, today’s milestones represents Singapore Airlines’ commitment and dedication to providing our customers with a premium travel experience like no other,” said Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong, who travelled on the flight from North Charleston.

The 787-10 aircraft will be used on flights lasting up to eight hours.

Its first service is scheduled for May for a flight between Singapore and both Osaka and Perth. More destinations will be added as SIA receives additional aircraft from their order.

The aircraft will also be flown on select services regionally to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok for crew training purposes.

Meanwhile, SIA has another firm order for 20 Boeing 777-9s, which are set to arrive from the 2021/22 financial year.