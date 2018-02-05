Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer programme to launch blockchain-based digital loyalty wallet

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s frequent-flyer programme KrisFlyer is set to launch the world’s first blockchain-based airline loyalty digital wallet to allow users to spend miles at participating retail merchants.
In a statement on Monday (Feb 5), SIA said that the new Krisflyer digital wallet app is expected to be rolled out in six months and it will allow its membership base to use ‘digital Krisflyer miles’ for point-of-sale transactions.
A successful proof-of-concept exercise was carried out in collaboration with KPMG Digital Village and Microsoft, said SIA, and it is now looking to sign up retail merchant partners, initially in the Singapore market.
SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said: “Innovation has been a key contributor to the success of Singapore Airlines since Day 1 and we are very excited about this world-first initiative, which will bring even more benefits to members of our KrisFlyer programme.”