Singapore Airlines has been ranked the top airline in the world by TripAdvisor

- The Straits Times
Singapore Airlines has bagged the ‘Best Airline in the World’ accolade in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2018, and that’s just the icing on the cake.
The airlines also emerged tops in seven other categories, such as the ‘Best International First Class in the World’ and ‘Best International Economy Class in the World’.
The winners of the awards were selected based on global reviews, which focuses on outstanding service, quality and value. The algorithm used by the international planning and booking site takes into account the quality and quantity of reviews over a year-long period to determine award recipients.
“Our business model is based around three main pillars – product leadership, service excellence and network connectivity,” Mr Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines says in a statement.
“We are continuing to invest heavily in all three areas to ensure that we have industry-leading offerings that meet and exceed our customers’ expectations, both on ground and in the air.”
He also attributes the win to the hard work and dedication of Singapore Airlines staff located worldwide.
While Singapore Airlines is commended for it’s excellent service, the country’s airport does not fall short in standards either.
In March, Singapore’s Changi International Airport cinched first place on Skytrax’s annual list of best airports in the world, for the sixth year in a row.