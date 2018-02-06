Singapore Airshow 2018: South Korean jet catches fire after skidding off runway; pilot escapes with minor injuries

The T-50B Golden Eagle jet trainer appeared to have flipped over after it skidded off Changi Airport’s Runway 1. Stomp

A single-seater jet from South Korea’s Black Eagles aerobatic team skidded off a runway at Changi Airport and crashed into a grass verge on Tuesday (Feb 6) afternoon, just prior to its flying display segment at the Singapore Airshow 2018.

The T-50B Golden Eagle jet trainer subsequently caught fire in the incident which took place at the airport’s Runway 1 at about 1.30pm. It is believed the jet’s tyre burst as it was taking off.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said that Airport Emergency Services responded to the incident – which was captured on video by someone within an airport terminal – and the fire was extinguished.

“The pilot sustained light injuries and is being treated,” said the statement.

Facebook user Gerald Searle posted a video showing emergency services arriving at the scene.

In a Facebook post, Changi Airport said that the pilot was sent to the airport clinic for a check up and that Runway 1 was closed until further notice.

A separate post made minutes minutes later advised passengers to check the latest flight information as a number of flights were expected to be delayed over the next few hours.

This is the Black Eagles’ third appearance at the Singapore Airshow which is on from Feb 6 to 11.

The team was slated to end off Tuesday’s flying display programme from 12.30pm to 1.55pm which also included a segment by the F-15SG and F-16C Integrated Team from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Jupiter Aerobatic Team from the Indonesian Air Force.