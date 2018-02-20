Singapore competition agency to look closer at Uber tie-up with ComfortDelGro

Uber Singapore’s tie-up with ComfortDelGro includes the UberFlash service, which allows Comfort’s taxi drivers to accept bookings via the Uber app. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Singapore’s competition commission said on Monday it plans to do further in-depth assessment of the tie-up between the city-state’s top taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, and Uber, after an initial review.

The agency said it had requested further information from both parties to be submitted by March 5, after which it will assess whether their tie-up infringes Singapore’s competition laws.

“CCS (Competition Commission of Singapore) is unable to conclusively determine that competition issues will not arise,” it said in a statement.

ComfortDelGro said in a statement that “both parties remain committed to this partnership”.

ComfortDelGro said in December it would buy a 51 per cent stake in a unit of Uber that runs a fleet of private hire vehicles, as the companies seek to bridge the gap with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.