More Singapore workers want skills training incentives compared to Malaysia and Hong Kong: Randstad

A higher proportion of Singaporean employees say government incentives should be provided for skills training than their counterparts in Malaysia and Hong Kong. The Straits Times

An overwhelming majority of Singaporean employees believe in government reciprocation should they choose to upgrade their skills or stay employed, as revealed by a recent survey.

Results from the quarterly Randstad Workmonitor global survey released on Wednesday (Apr 4) show that nine in 10 employees in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong markets seek government incentives in terms of tax rebates and subsidies if they remain employed or learn new professional competences.

The study was conducted by human resources (HR) services provider Randstad among employees aged 18 to 65 years old, who work a minimum of 24 hours a week in a paid job.

According to the survey, Singapore ranked the highest at 91.8% in favour of incentives, followed by Hong Kong (90.7%) and Malaysia (90.1%).

All three markets showed a higher demand for incentives than the global average, which sits at 84.2%.

Singapore has a higher proportion of female employees who are more likely to have a higher expectation of receiving incentives (94.0%) compared to male employees (89.6%).

With a greater likelihood of paying more for training programmes to enhance professional competencies, experienced Singaporean professionals are more eager than their younger counterparts to receive such perks.

Likewise for Malaysia, more women in the workforce said the government should offer policy incentives (91.7%) as compared to men (88.5%).

More experienced professionals in Malaysia (93.0%) also seek policy incentives to ensure employability compared to Hong Kong (89.0%).

Jaya Dass, managing director of Randstad Singapore, said: “It is critical for the workforce to constantly keep up with the rapid rate of change necessary to advance in their careers.”

He added that Singapore employees can utilise public initiatives such as SkillsFuture and Professional Conversion Programmes (PCPs) to upgrade capabilities and acquire relevant skills and experiences that serve to value-add to their jobs.

“Local institutions are already providing subsidised courses to encourage professionals to upskill and re-skill,” he said.

“With the acquisition of new knowledge and deeper capabilities, employees will also be able to command a higher salary and benefits package due to limited talent in high-demand sectors.”