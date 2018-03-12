Singapore is getting its own Tsui Wah and Wu Pao Chun – here are 5 food brands from China and Taiwan to watch out for in 2018

Hong Kong’s Tsui Wah and Taiwan’s Wu Pao Chun are coming to Singapore. Tsui Wah Facebook page and Wu Pao Chun Facebook page

It’s only March but 2018 is already turning out to be an exciting one for Singapore foodies.

Just last Friday (Mar 9), Jumbo Group announced it would be bringing the enormously popular Tsui Wah brand from Hong Kong to Singapore.

But aside from Tsui Wah, other famous food names from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China have also made their way (or are making their way) to our shores in 2018.

If food is always at the top of your itinerary when travelling to these ethnic Chinese destinations, you’ll soon be spoilt for choice.

Here’s a look at 5 Chinese and Taiwan food names that you can finally explore without having to leave Singapore:

Coming soon: Wu Pao Chun

There are often long queues outside Taiwanese baker Wu Pao Chun’s stores.

The 48-year-old gained fame when he won the prestigious Bakery World Cup in Paris back in 2010.

One of the chain store’s most popular items is an original award-winning bread made with Taiwanese dried longan and French red wine.

Bread-lovers in Singapore will be able to get a taste of Wu’s creations when Breadtalk Group brings the bakery to Singapore as part of a joint venture with the baker’s company.

While no date has been set, the Singapore firm said on Monday (Mar 12) that it would be taking an 80 per cent stake in the Singapore business.

Breadtalk will also be operating the chain of bakeries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Coming soon: Tsui Wah

Regular visitors and die-hard fans of Hong Kong’s Tsui Wah probably know its extensive signature menu by heart.

The “cha chaan teng” chain with 70 outlets in Hong Kong and mainland China started as a small restaurant in Mongkok in the 1960s and rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s, with an expanded menu and common celebrity sightings at its Lan Kwai Fong outlet.

By 2012, it was so successful that it became the only listed “cha chaan teng” in Hong Kong at the time.

On Friday, Singapore’s Jumbo Group said it would be bringing the 50-year-old brand name to Singapore under a 49:51 joint venture between Jumbo and Tsui Wah subsidiary Kang Wang Holdings.

Although no details were announced, Singapore’s Tsui Wah fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the restaurant’s most popular items such as iced milk tea, crispy bun with condensed milk, jumbo hot dog, Kagoshima pork cartilage noodles and more.

We’re also waiting to see if the Singapore outlet will feature the restaurant’s own version of Hainanese chicken rice – one of its top 10 selling dishes in Hong Kong.

Coming soon: Mui Kee Congee

After a six-month pop-up operation at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Hong Kong’s popular Mui Kee Congee restaurant is finally set to open its doors on Orchard Road on Mar 26.

Originally a humble market and food centre stall at Hong Kong’s Fa Yuen Street, Mui Kee has been making delicious traditional Cantonese congee since the 1980s.

Now, thanks to Les Amis Group, Singaporeans will be able to savour the restaurant’s famous parrot fish belly congee at Shaw Centre.

According to the store’s Facebook page, Mui Kee’s Singapore outlet will use the traditional technique of cooking congee in handmade copper pots.

Think bowls of silky, smooth congee filled with wok hei.

Already here: Yin Ji

Affordable comfort food is always a welcomed idea in Singapore’s pricey city-centre.

Yin Ji, a name which hails from Guangzhou, opened shop at Far East Square on Amoy St this year selling Cantonese rice rolls and congee at prices as low as $4.

With 60 years of “cheong fun” fame, Yin Ji makes available authentic Guangzhou-style rice rolls .

According to its website, the chain currently has a total of 41 outlets. The Singapore branch is just one of two that are located outside of China; the other overseas branch is located in Canada.

Already here: Mak Hong Kee

Never had the chance to visit Michelin Guide Chinese restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau? No problem.

Mak Hong Kee is not actually a big name in Chinese cuisine yet – but the name behind it definitely has potential.

According to food blog Daniel Food Diary, the man behind Mak Hong Kee is Mak Kip Fu, a Hong Kong chef who has worked at various Michelin-starred and recommended restaurants such as Fook Lam Moon, Lung King Heen and Dynasty 8 in Macau.

Situated at 2 Keong Saik Road, the Cantonese restaurant serves up a menu that is similar to other mid-range restaurants such as Crystal Jade Kitchen and Imperial Treasure Congee & Noodle House.

So far, prices have been kept reasonable. A plate of prawn wanton noodles costs just $6.50, while the signature Peking duck would cost you around $60.