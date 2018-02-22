Singapore moves up one position to rank 6th in global corruption perceptions index

Singapore improved by one position while the score remained the same at 84 points in the latest Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index. Pixabay

Singapore has attained the 6th position among 180 in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2017.

The country improved by one position while the score remained the same at 84 points, said a statement from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Thursday (Feb 22).

The CPI ranks and measures countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption and the 2017 index was put together based on 13 surveys covering expert assessments and views of business people.

Countries are then scored on a scale of zero, for highly corrupt, to 100, for very clean.

Singapore is the only Asian country to make the list’s Top 10. New Zealand attained the 1st position with a score of 89 points.

CPIB said in the statement: “The corruption situation in Singapore remains under control and we continue to see a low incidence of corruption.”

“The number of corruption complaints received and cases registered for investigation hit new lows in 2016.”

Singapore was also ranked as the least corrupt country in the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy’s (PERC’s) 2017 Report on Corruption in Asia. It has held the position since 1995.

The country is ranked 4th for absence of corruption, coming in tops in Asia out of 113 countries, in the 2017-2018 Rule of Law Index compiled by the World Justice Project, an independent organisation working to advance the rule of law globally.

CPIB director Mr Wong Hong Kuan said: “Singapore is recognised worldwide for its efficient and clean Public Service. The incidence of public sector corruption in Singapore is one of the lowest in the world.”