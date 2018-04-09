R&B singer Sam Rui calls out organisers of Ultra Singapore for outstanding show fees – and then she got paid

R&B starlet Samantha Rui took to Twitter and Instagram to ask Ultra for payment that had been delayed for almost a year. Sam Rui Facebook page

Dates for the third edition of Ultra Singapore have been released but it looks like organisers of the local edition of the international electronic dance (EDM) music festival still have some loose ends to tie up from last year – at least going by what just blew up on Twitter.

Singapore R&B singer Sam Rui, 22, who performed at the 2017 installment of the popular EDM fest, alongside world-renowned acts like Marshmello and Hardwell, took to Twitter to call out the organisers for failing to pay her for her June 10 gig.

On April 5 – that’s a whole 10 months later – Rui tweeted: “yo @UltraSingapore so are y’all ever gonna pay me for last year or y’all just gonna keep swerving my emails.”

yo @UltraSingapore so are y’all ever gonna pay me for last year or y’all just gonna keep swerving my emails — Sam Rui 思睿 (@sammirui) April 5, 2018

She also posted an Instagram story the day before, stating her reasons for going public, namely because she needed the money to work on new music and she was tired of smaller artistes being pushed around by big companies.

Rui debuted in 2017 with the album entitled Season 2.

In her Insta story, she wrote: “thank you all for your support/suggestions on what i should/can do on twitter & for understanding that I’m not trying to be a twitter ho. I just want this $ so I can work on my next album smh. And I’m so sick of bigass companies treating small (esp indie) artists like this.”

She also shared screenshots of her email exchange with Ultra’s management, which initially implied that Rui was to blame for not informing them earlier, before apologising for the “mix up”.

While Ultra has already paid Rui in full, for a reported amount of about $1,860, she refuses to take down the tweets.

Update on the Ultra SG situation!!! Thank u sososo much for ur support❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/vWBmJf6HVg — Sam Rui 思睿 (@sammirui) April 6, 2018

“They asked me to retract my first tweet after the payment had been made, but I told them I won’t out of principle. That fee should have come in exchange for my set last June, not in exchange for me not going public,” Rui stated in a note she posted on Twitter.

Social media users backed her up, giving Rui props for “spilling the tea”.

One Twitter user voiced out her criticism of the industry and delayed payments:

you were honest and theres absolutely no reason to take em down. too many artists, musicians, designers and art practitioners are scared to speak up, the culture of unspoken delayed pay is toxic, we gotta strive for better law reinforcements and supportive communities pic.twitter.com/IzOe3g3349 — : (@concettospazia) April 6, 2018

Attached is a conversation between the Twitter user and her friend, who is assumed to be another artist waiting on late payment.