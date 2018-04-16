Singapore seeks feedback on proposal to allow Airbnb-style rentals

The Singapore government is seeking public feedback on proposals to allow short-term rentals of private homes such as those on Airbnb. Reuters

Singapore began seeking public feedback on proposals to allow short-term rentals of private homes such as those on Airbnb.

The government is seeking feedback on issues such as what homes should qualify and the responsibilities of short-term accommodation platforms, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Monday.

The proposed rules require that a significant majority of owners in a condominium agree to the presence of short-term rentals in their development. The agency also proposed an annual rental cap of 90 days that a property can be used for short-term rentals.

Earlier this month, a Singapore court fined two Airbnb hosts a total of S$60,000 ($45,800) each for unauthorized short-term letting.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, Airbnb’s head of public policy for Southeast Asia Mich Goh said the company is committed to “reasonable solutions that will allow responsible home sharing to thrive in Singapore”.

Ms Goh said: “This public consultation is an important step for the significant number of locals who want to share their homes, and travellers who want a unique and authentic experience when they visit Singapore.”

“We will also work with our community of hosts and guests – including the 1.4 million Singaporean users who benefit from fair and progressive rules around the world – to help ensure their voices are heard.”