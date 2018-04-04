Singapore to get 4 long weekends in 2019 – here’s how to make it 6

The Straits Times

Unless you’re a workaholic, who wouldn’t love to have a long weekend break from the daily grind?

There’s some bad news though – there are no more long weekends to expect in 2019 than there are this year.

Sitting at a grand total of four, 2019 will give us the same number of long weekends as the years 2013, 2014 and 2018.

But while we may not be getting the long weekend windfalls experienced in 2016 and 2017 (when there were six and seven long weekends respectively), the National Day and Hari Raya Haji public holidays will provide an extra long four-day weekend for most Singapore workers in 2019.

The other three long weekends can be found on Good Friday (April 19), Vesak Day (May 19) and Deepavali (Oct 27).

In total, there will be 11 public public holidays throughout the year.

And if you’re hoping to milk the holidays for all they’re worth, you could even plan your leave days so you get six long weekends instead of just four.

To do this, you will have to apply for leave on Chinese New Year’s eve (Feb 4) and New Year’s eve (Dec 31). This is because both Chinese New Year and Jan 1, 2020, fall on Tuesdays.

This also means you could potentially get a five-day weekend thanks to the Chinese New Year holiday!

But if you’re planning to take advantage of these dates, you should be kiasu and do it soon. Your colleagues are probably already booking their air tickets for those dates at this very moment.